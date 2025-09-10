Prince Harry seen arriving at King Charles’ London home amid reports of first meeting in 19 months

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, the London residence of King Charles III, on Wednesday amid reports that the estranged father and son were set to have their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke of Sussex have confirmed a reunion between the pair.

Speculation of a possible meeting between the father and son has been growing throughout Harry’s solo trip back to Britain this week for a series of charity visits and engagements.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old duke visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London. King Charles was in Scotland at the Balmoral estate, where he has been spending the summer, but he is thought to have returned to the British capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time that Charles and Harry spent time together was in February 2024 when the duke dashed back to Britain for a 30-minute meeting following the King’s shock cancer diagnosis. Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, wasn’t able to see his father when he returned in April for his court battle over security arrangements while in the UK as Charles was on a state visit to Italy.

While it’s too soon to say if there has been complete reconciliation, there have been signals in recent months of a possible rapprochement. Back in July, senior aides for both sides were seen meeting in the British capital – in what was understood at the time to be an initial re-opening of communication channels.

A family estranged

Tensions within the family had already peaked long before the duke challenged the downgrading of his security.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, alleged that a member of the family had expressed concerns about the skin tone of their first child, Prince Archie, before he was born. Meanwhile, Harry’s controversial memoir featured several incendiary accusations against his family, including that his brother Prince William had physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan.

In May, Harry shed some light on the current family dynamics when he revealed in an interview with the BBC that his father had not been speaking to him due to his legal battle with the UK Home Office.

He shared his desire to rebuild bridges with the Windsor clan and acknowledged that “some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book… they will never forgive me for lots of things” but he added that he “would love reconciliation with my family.”

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry said.

Brothers remain apart

There has, however, been no sign of an olive branch between the brothers. William’s immediate focus over the past year has been on his wife, Catherine, and their young children, as she went through treatment for cancer and is finding balance between life at home and royal duties.

Both brothers have been kept busy with a run of engagements over the past few days. Harry’s penultimate day of events on Wednesday saw him visit Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, which he opened in 2013. Later, he was due to attend a reception for his Invictus Games Foundation. Meanwhile, Prince William was in Wales to tour a new mental health hub on World Suicide Prevention Day.

On Thursday, Harry will carry out his final engagement with another charity he has long-standing ties to – The Diana Award – before he is expected to fly home to the US.

The duke has hit the ground running since landing in London on Monday. Before embarking on a string of engagements, he first made his way to Windsor to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. The duke privately visited her final resting place within St. George’s Chapel, laying a wreath and flowers.

Around the same time, William and Kate attended a commemorative event for the late sovereign less than 10 miles away in Sunningdale. Despite the proximity, the estranged brothers did not see each other.

Later Monday, Harry attended the WellChild Awards as patron of the charity that supports seriously ill children and their caregivers. He then traveled to Nottingham to announce a £1.1 million ($1.49 million) personal donation to support young people impacted by violence while visiting the Community Recording Studio. For his part, William was back in London at a youth organization that had received funding from his “Homewards” initiative.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

