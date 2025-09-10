Pikes Peak Library District hosts final free concert of the summer

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is giving us one final taste of summer. It hosts its final free concert right outside the Palmer Lake library on Friday at 6 p.m.

Denver-based Americana band "Some Sweet Day" will play for anyone who wants to come listen. A band member described the band as everything from Neil Young to Blue Grass to Beetles.

The PPLD has hosted multiple summer concert series at different libraries across the region. Friday is the final showing in the Palmer Lake Library Concert Series.

If rain threatens the concert, the PPLD will move it inside the Palmer Lake Town Hall.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO 13's Bradley Davis introduces us to one of the band members as he plays his massive "fiddle."