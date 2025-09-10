Skip to Content
News

On ramp to I-25 shut down at MLK bypass as police investigate traffic incident

KRDO
By
New
Published 9:51 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police say the northbound on-ramp to I-25 at the MLK Bypass is shut down as officers investigate a traffic incident.

The closure impacts traffic on Highway 24 from South Union Boulevard through the on-ramp.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Details are limited at this time, but police described the incident as "serious."

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.