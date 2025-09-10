On ramp to I-25 shut down at MLK bypass as police investigate traffic incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police say the northbound on-ramp to I-25 at the MLK Bypass is shut down as officers investigate a traffic incident.

The closure impacts traffic on Highway 24 from South Union Boulevard through the on-ramp.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Details are limited at this time, but police described the incident as "serious."

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

