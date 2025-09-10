NCAA issues permanent ban to 3 men’s basketball players from Fresno State and San Jose State for sports betting

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The NCAA announced three Division I men’s basketball players are permanently ineligible after an investigation uncovered that they were involved in sports-betting game manipulation.

“As part of a coordinated effort, the student-athletes bet on their own games, one another’s games and/or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season,” a Wednesday NCAA press release states.

The players involved were Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez and Jalen Weaver. All three men had played for Fresno State, while Vasquez later transferred to San Jose State.

Fresno State and San Jose State were not penalized for the players’ misconduct, the NCAA said. The three players are no longer enrolled at their previous schools.

Robinson and Vasquez did not cooperate with the investigation, according to the NCAA release, while Weaver agreed to the violation in his case.

Notifications from Fresno State and a sports betting integrity monitor about suspicious prop bets placed on Robinson triggered the NCAA investigation, according to the release. That led to evidence that the three players shared information on individual betting lines to manipulate outcomes to win prop bets.

The NCAA shared in its findings Wednesday:

Per current NCAA guidelines for Division I members, the default punishment for an athlete who bet on his or her games is permanent ineligibility. However, an athlete who violated that rule could potentially be reinstated with the help of an NCAA school.

Robinson played in 17 games for Fresno State last season, starting 16, and averaged 10.3 points per game.

Weaver started 24 of his 25 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Vasquez appeared in 29 games over four seasons – three with Fresno State and last season for San Jose State.

