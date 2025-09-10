More of the world’s children are now obese than underweight, UNICEF warns

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — More school-age children and adolescents are now obese than underweight, a new report from the United Nations’ children’s agency, UNICEF, has revealed, with 188 million young people affected.

Obesity now exceeds underweight in all regions of the world except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, researchers found, having studied data from more than 190 countries.

Obesity occurs when a person has excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk, according to the World Health Organization. Children are deemed overweight when they are “significantly heavier than what is healthy for their age, sex and height,” UNICEF noted, adding that obesity is a severe form of overweight that leads to a higher risk of insulin resistance, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Studying data from more than 190 countries, researchers found that in the past 25 years, the number of overweight children has doubled from 194 million to 391 million. Of those, a high proportion are classified as obese, the agency said.

The highest rates of obesity are seen in some Pacific Island nations, including 38% of 5- to 19-year-olds in Niue, 37% in the Cook Islands, and 33% in Nauru.

High-income countries also had high levels of obesity, including 27% 5- to 19-year-olds in Chile, and 21% in both the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Excluding sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, obesity now exceeds underweight in all regions, researchers said, with ultra-processed and fast foods that are high in sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats and additives being targeted at and consumed by children.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

“Obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children. Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health,” she added.

Researchers noted that in high-income countries, overweight tended to be more common among children and adolescents in poorer households, eating nutrient-poor, unhealthy diets. However, in low-income countries, children were more likely to be overweight if they were from wealthier families who could afford larger quantities of food, including energy-dense food. In middle-income countries, the presence of overweight in children spanned all income categories, with ultra-processed foods and drinks more widely available.

The prevalence of underweight children aged 5-19 has declined since 2000, from nearly 13% to 9.2%, researchers added, but they noted that undernutrition was still a “significant concern” among children under 5 in most low- and middle-income countries. Undernutrition can present as wasting, or stunting, the report added.

