Everything you need to know about how to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

(CNN) — With under a year to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it’s time for fans to try to book their spot at the global soccer celebration.

The tournament is the first ever World Cup to be played in three different countries, with the US, Canada and Mexico all hosting games, and will also be the largest edition ever, with 48 teams competing to lift the famous trophy.

Played across 16 different cities, fans will be offered plenty of opportunities to see the highest level of international soccer and some of the biggest names in the game take to the pitch.

So here’s everything you need to know about how to snap up tickets for the tournament.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup will be sold in three phases.

The first phase will begin on Wednesday, September 10 at 11 a.m. ET when fans can enter a presale draw, open to people 18 and older with a FIFA ID account after registering on the official FIFA website and Visa cardholders.

The entry period for the presale draw will run until Friday, September 19, with successful applicants – chosen via a random selection process – being notified that they are able to purchase tickets from September 29.

Those that are successful will be given a time slot to purchase tickets beginning from October 1, with tickets to all 104 matches available to buy at the beginning of the process on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prices for group stage match tickets will begin at $60, with prices rising to $6,730 for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Phase two of the process is expected to begin in late October, with the registration period for the “Early Ticket Draw” anticipated to take place between October 27 and 31.

Similar to phase one, successful applicants will be chosen by a randomized selection process and will be assigned a slot – likely from mid-November to early December – to purchase tickets.

Phase three – called the “Random Selection Draw” – will start after the December 5 draw to decide the groups and schedule for the tournament takes place and will allow fans to submit applications for specific matches.

FIFA also announced that any leftover tickets will be available to purchase closer to the start of the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis and that it will be organizing an official resale platform to “safeguard fans against invalid or unauthorised resale and is available to fans subject to federal and local regulations.”

Hospitality tickets for some venues across the tournament are already on sale.

