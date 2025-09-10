Deceased individual identified from fatal crash on Rampart Range Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a 32-year-old male who died in a crash on Sept. 2 along Rampart Range Road.

Police say Samuel Marsh was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they responded to the crash around 12:20 a.m., where they located a car that had left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

According to CPW, a passenger in the car walked away from the crash and received help from a passing driver.

This was the 40th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.

