Colorado political leaders react to death of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Conservative speaker Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah on Wednesday, law enforcement officials confirm. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Kirk has died.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," wrote President Trump on Truth Social.
According to the Truth and Liberty Conference, Kirk was slated to speak at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park later this week.
The bible college shared a video on social media, adding that they will continue on with the event in his honor.
"We pray that there would be more that would come to salvation through Charlie Kirk's death than even in his life," said Pastor Lorenzo Sewell during a moment of prayer.
Just minutes before news broke of his death, Colorado House Republicans sent the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Political violence has no place in our nation. Regardless of party or ideology, every American has the right to speak freely and participate in public life without fear of violence.
Charlie was scheduled to be in Colorado in just two days to meet with legislators at the Truth and Liberty Conference. This senseless act of violence has shaken many of us who were preparing to welcome him to our state.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family, and all who were impacted. We stand united in condemning this attack and reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all who engage in the democratic process.”