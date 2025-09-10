Skip to Content
22-year-old woman identifed as Colorado Springs car crash victim

CSPD provided by victim's family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a 22-year-old woman who died in a crash in late August.

Police say Jessenya Gaytan was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Aug. 24.

CSPD says that they received a call about the crash, located in the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue, around 2:15 a.m. According to their report, police believe the car was traveling eastbound on Platte Avenue when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say multiple victims were found in the vehicle, including Gaytan, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to CSPD, this was the 38th traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs.

