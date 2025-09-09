These 10 Colorado Safeway locations are closing by the end of the year

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Safeway has announced the closure of 10 stores across the state of Colorado, as well as one in New Mexico and another in Nebraska.

"We continuously evaluate the performance of our stores, and occasionally, after long and careful deliberation, it becomes necessary to make the difficult decision to close certain locations," read a statement by a Safeway spokesperson. "Safeway has proudly served these communities for decades, and the decision to close these stores was not made lightly. With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs," the statement continued.

The following stores are slated to close by Nov. 7, 2025:

201 E Jefferson, Englewood, Colorado 80113

500 E. 120th Ave, Northglenn, Colorado 80233

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

12200 E. Mississippi, Aurora, Colorado 80012

3657 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

860 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537

5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918

1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916

315 West 2nd St., La Junta, Colorado 81050

906 E. Olive St., Lamar, Colorado 81052

230 Morehead Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337

730 W. Main St., Farmington, New Mexico 87401

A Safeway spokesperson said the company is working to place impacted employees at nearby stores wherever possible. County officials also say they are working to connect employees with employment resources.

They also add that the company has combined the Intermountain and Denver divisions into the "newly formed Mountain West Division."

Commissioner Rob Oquist, chair of the Otero County Board of Commissioners, sent a statement which read, in part, "We are deeply concerned for the employees whose jobs are affected and for the families in our community who will feel the loss of this important grocery option," adding, "The County stands ready to work with city, county, state, and federal partners to find any solutions possible that support both the workforce and the community’s access to food and essential goods."

