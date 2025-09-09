Remains of over 20 dead pets intended for cremation found in Colorado Springs storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Reports of a foul odor emanating from a Colorado Springs storage unit led police to discover the remains of over 20 animals that had been entrusted to a cremation service, but never cremated.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that on Thursday, Sept. 4, it received a call reporting the odor of "potentially something dead" at the Extra Space Storage facility at 2755 Ore Mill Road, near Highway 24 and 31st Street.

CSPD said officers arrived and entered the storage unit, where they found the remains of several dead animals.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s (HSPPR) Animal Law Enforcement team joined police at the scene following the discovery, and tells KRDO13 that they recovered what they believe to be the remains of 21 pets.

CSPD said officers contacted the owner of the unit, who told police that he owned an animal cremation service and that the animals were "part of a communal cremation" that was never completed.

On Monday, a spokesperson with HSPPR confirmed the unit is connected to a man named Marcus Williams, who claims to own Peaceful Memories LLC.

CSPD says the case is still under investigation and is, for now, being considered a civil matter.

HSPPR collected the remains and is now attempting to identify whether any of the animals were microchipped in order to contact the owners. At this time, they say all 21 animals recovered are believed to be humanely euthanized pets.

"Our team is working to identify the animals through available information, and we are committed to notifying impacted families directly as we learn more," HSPPR Public Relations Manager Cody Costra said.

If you believe your pet may be involved, it's recommended that you reach out directly to the veterinary clinic or facility that handled your pet's aftercare arrangements.

KRDO13 is continuing to investigate Marcus Williams and the cremation service he operates, and is working to hear from families who may be affected. This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

