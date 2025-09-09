Hiker rescued after slipping 300 feet down Cheyenne Mountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A hiker is safe today after slipping nearly 300 feet down Cheyenne Mountain and getting stuck before a local rescue team managed to reach and bring them to safety.

According to El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), on the night of Sept. 8, the team was called to aid a hiker who had slipped 300 feet down the mountain and become trapped on a cliff, unable to move.

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

Photos shared by EPCSAR show the team hiking into Cheyenne Mountain with headlamps on Sunday night, searching for the trapped hiker.

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

The rescue team confirmed they located and safely brought the hiker down the mountain by 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

