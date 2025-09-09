Skip to Content
News

Hiker rescued after slipping 300 feet down Cheyenne Mountain

By
Published 7:33 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A hiker is safe today after slipping nearly 300 feet down Cheyenne Mountain and getting stuck before a local rescue team managed to reach and bring them to safety.

According to El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), on the night of Sept. 8, the team was called to aid a hiker who had slipped 300 feet down the mountain and become trapped on a cliff, unable to move.

May be an image of horizon, twilight and cloud
Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

Photos shared by EPCSAR show the team hiking into Cheyenne Mountain with headlamps on Sunday night, searching for the trapped hiker.

May be an image of 2 people and people camping
Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue
May be an image of 2 people, people climbing and bicycle
Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue
May be an image of 3 people and people camping
Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

The rescue team confirmed they located and safely brought the hiker down the mountain by 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.