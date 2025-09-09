Gusty shower chance Tuesday, higher storm chances by Friday

TODAY: Today will be very similar to Monday. Dry and warm to start out with some increasing clouds by afternoon. There's a lot of dry air in the lower half of the atmosphere, so it will be tough to get showers today, but a couple gusty, wind-blown sprinkles could be possible with a weak wave of energy passing overhead. Big story is the continuing warm. Mid 80s for Colorado Springs, low 90s for Pueblo and HWY 50.

TONIGHT: Quiet and cool, lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: You guessed it. Warming fast, mostly dry, breezy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

REST OF WEEK: As a low approaches from the west, expect wind to become a bit more of a nuisance... gusts likely in the 15 to 25 mph range each afternoon. This low will bring unsettled weather by Friday, with cooler temps for the weekend.