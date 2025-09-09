Broncos announce Burnham Yard as preferred site for new stadium

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos have announced that they are moving forward with plans to bring a new stadium to Burnham Yard.

Locations in Lonetree and Aurora had also previously been thrown into the mix, as well as the idea to renovate the existing stadium, our partners at 9News previously reported.

According to a press release by the Denver Broncos, the project will require "no new taxes."

"It's our goal to have world-class facilities for this team and for our fans, obviously, with the rich tradition and history at Mile High, and find something that the fans would love as a site that had proximity to that and Denver," Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a press release. "We couldn't be more excited about Burnham Yard as the preferred site to build a new stadium and an incredible year-round destination."

The proposed site at Burnham Yard is less than a mile southeast of Empower Field. Burnham Yard was purchased by the state in 2021, and the Broncos "have conceptual agreements with the state to purchase the 58-acre site," according to a press release.

The new stadium is expected to be completed by the 2031 football season, though the Broncos say they have the option to renew their current lease at Empower Field at Mile High if delays warrant.

The new field will feature a natural grass field and retractable roof, according to officials with the Denver Broncos.

