Boulder residents reminded to secure trash following bear attack

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Boulder residents to secure trash after a man was walking his two dogs around 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 along High Street and was attacked by a bear.

CPW says the man was walking his two dogs on-leash when a sow with a cub nearby started to charge him. The man told CPW that while running away, he tripped over his dog's leash and the sow scratched him across the back, leaving what the man called superficial injuries.

CPW officers say that at the scene, they found an overturned trash can and evidence of bear activity; however, they were unable to locate the sow or cub.

According to wildlife officials, Boulder has a high concentration of bears due to its proximity to the mountains and the natural food supply available there. Officials also remind residents that during bear hyperphagia, bear sightings and conflicts with humans can increase as bears search for food, including within city limits.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife should always be the first call when bears are spotted in town,” said Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch. CPW says they can provide education, advice and track wildlife movements when they are notified.

Officials say that trash is the number one attraction for bears. Securing trash in bear-resistant cans, keeping trash out of sight until the morning of pickup, routinely locking garages, cars, and windows, and taking down bird feeders will help reduce the likelihood of bears eating trash, according to CPW.

According to CPW, once a bear is rewarded with human food or trash, they will return to the area again searching for food until the food source is removed.

CPW recommends hazing to deter bears from human spaces. They say this can be done by making wildlife uncomfortable with lights and sounds. Wildlife officials suggest motion-detected lights, airhorns, car alarms, banging pots and pans, loud music, or simply yelling at bears.

For further questions about bear-proofing homes or living with wildlife, please contact a CPW office.

