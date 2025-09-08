Skip to Content
WATCH: Colorado Springs fire crew extinguishes car fire in under a minute

By
Published 7:35 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is sharing footage of the moment crews extinguished a car fire in under a minute in eastern Colorado Springs on Saturday evening.

According to CSFD, Engine 23 was dispatched to the vehicle fire near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Boulder Street on Sept. 6.

Crews were able to get the fire extinguished in under a minute after they arrived, CSFD said.

CSFD reported there were no injuries in the fire, and no other structures or vehicles were damaged by the flames.

