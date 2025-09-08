Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop employee assaulted with bear mace; CSPD still searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an incident involving a smoke shop employee who was sprayed with bear mace.

According to Galaxy Smoke Shop on S. Academy Blvd, the suspect walked into the shop and sprayed the employee with bear mace unprovoked. After spraying him, the suspects ran out of the shop without stealing or causing more damage to the shop.

"Comes around, waits for the right timing, like he puts the pieces together. I don't know how bear mace works. You gotta pull the plug of pin or something like that, and then sprays him like twice, actually," said Nate Williams, the owner of Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop.

KRDO13 is told the attack left the worker in pain and struggling to breathe. Christopher Holt, who works at a tattoo shop right next door, jumped in to help.

"The guy who works here, holding his hands over his face and stuff, I'm asking him what's wrong, and he's yelling at me to help him. But I didn't know what was going on, so I didn't know what to do for him. I made sure I got his keys from him, locked the doors and stuff, and the ladies in the shop right here put milk on him and stuff to rinse it off of him."

Holt says this attack has shaken the small businesses here, but he also notes that crime in this area is nothing new.

The employee who was attacked tells KRDO13 that he is doing ok now, but says he has the lingering feeling each time he goes back to work of another random assault possibly occurring.

The business owner of Galaxy Smoke Shop says he's hoping the suspect is caught soon.

CSPD confirmed that they are still looking for the suspect seen in the video, which can be watched above.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

