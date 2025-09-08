New pedestrian bridge opens near Howbert Elementary, enhancing safety and accessibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new and improved pedestrian bridge is open in front of Howbert Elementary School on 31st Street, after a car damaged the old bridge in 2024.

Photos provided by the City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs states that the new bridge has enhanced the old walkway, adding safety and accessibility upgrades.

