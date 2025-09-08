Mountain Metro is making service changes this fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) confirms that it is introducing new service enhancements, which will take effect on September 28.
According to MMT, the enhancements include:
Route 3:
Adding an additional stop on Route 3 on Manitou Avenue at the Dillon Mobility Hub on the east side of Manitou Springs.
Route 9:
Extending Route 9 on weekends by adding a new endpoint. Endpoint (Weekends Only): Clyde/Alpine Village
Route 32:
Adjusting the Route 32 timepoint to make connections with Fountain Municipal Transit easier. New Inbound and Outbound Timepoints (Northbound and Southbound): Main and Marquette streets.
Route 33:
MMT is making several changes to Route 33, including adding new stops and eliminating some current stops. Increasing frequency during peak season and reducing frequency during the off-peak season:
MMT is adding these stops to Route 33:
- Endpoint
- El Paso/Beckers
- Outbound (Westbound)
- Dillon Mobility Hub
- Manitou/Old Man's Trail
- Inbound (Eastbound)
- 481 Manitou
Eliminating these stops from Route 33:
- Endpoint
- 10 Old Man’s Trail
- Outbound (Westbound)
- Manitou/Pawnee
- Manitou/Canon
- 218 Ruxton
- Inbound (Eastbound)
- Manitou/Navajo
- Manitou/Pawnee
Increasing frequency on Route 33 during peak season:
- Proposed frequency during peak season (late March through late October at service change dates) will operate at these frequencies:
- Weekdays
- 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. 15 minutes
- 5 - 8 p.m. 30 minutes
- Weekends
- 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. 10 minutes
- 5 - 8 p.m. 30 minutes
- Weekdays
Reducing frequency on Route 33 during off-peak season:
- From 20 to 30 minutes.
Route 34:
MMT is adding these stops to Route 34:
- Outbound (Eastbound)
- Austin Bluffs/Clyde Way
- Inbound (Westbound)
- Austin Bluffs/Clyde Way
Route 36:
Elimination of this route due to changes to Routes 3 and 33.
Route 38:
Adding these stops to Route 38:
- Outbound (Northbound)
- Union/Woodland Hills
- Union/Lexington
- Union/Research Pkwy
- Inbound (Southbound)
- Union/Research Pkwy
- Union/Lexington
- Union/Woodland Hills
Route 39:
