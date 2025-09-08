Mountain Metro is making service changes this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) confirms that it is introducing new service enhancements, which will take effect on September 28.

According to MMT, the enhancements include:

Route 3:

Adding an additional stop on Route 3 on Manitou Avenue at the Dillon Mobility Hub on the east side of Manitou Springs.

City of Colorado Springs Route 3

Route 9:

Extending Route 9 on weekends by adding a new endpoint. Endpoint (Weekends Only): Clyde/Alpine Village

City of Colorado Springs Route 9

Route 32:

Adjusting the Route 32 timepoint to make connections with Fountain Municipal Transit easier. New Inbound and Outbound Timepoints (Northbound and Southbound): Main and Marquette streets.

Route 33:

MMT is making several changes to Route 33, including adding new stops and eliminating some current stops. Increasing frequency during peak season and reducing frequency during the off-peak season:

MMT is adding these stops to Route 33:

Endpoint El Paso/Beckers

Outbound (Westbound) Dillon Mobility Hub Manitou/Old Man's Trail

Inbound (Eastbound) 481 Manitou



Eliminating these stops from Route 33:

Endpoint 10 Old Man’s Trail

Outbound (Westbound) Manitou/Pawnee Manitou/Canon 218 Ruxton

Inbound (Eastbound) Manitou/Navajo Manitou/Pawnee



Increasing frequency on Route 33 during peak season:

Proposed frequency during peak season (late March through late October at service change dates) will operate at these frequencies: Weekdays 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. 15 minutes 5 - 8 p.m. 30 minutes Weekends 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. 10 minutes 5 - 8 p.m. 30 minutes



Reducing frequency on Route 33 during off-peak season:

From 20 to 30 minutes.

City of Colorado Springs Route 33

Route 34:

MMT is adding these stops to Route 34:

Outbound (Eastbound) Austin Bluffs/Clyde Way

Inbound (Westbound) Austin Bluffs/Clyde Way



City of Colorado Springs Route 34

Route 36:

Elimination of this route due to changes to Routes 3 and 33.

Route 38:

Adding these stops to Route 38:

Outbound (Northbound) Union/Woodland Hills Union/Lexington Union/Research Pkwy

Inbound (Southbound) Union/Research Pkwy Union/Lexington Union/Woodland Hills



City of Colorado Springs

Route 39:

New Outbound Timepoint (Northbound)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.