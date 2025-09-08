London Heathrow Airport check-in area reopens after evacuation due to possible hazardous materials

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — A check-in area at London’s Heathrow airport was briefly evacuated on Monday due to a possible hazardous substance incident, a Heathrow spokesperson told CNN, adding that emergency services later confirmed the terminal was safe to reopen.

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement that “the cause of the incident remains under investigation.”

“Firefighters responded to a possible hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport,” the statement said. “Specialist crews were deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and Terminal 4 check-in was evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters conducted operations. Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

London Fire Brigade said it was called about the incident at 5:01 p.m. local time (12:01 p.m. ET) and crews from at least three fire stations in the surrounding area were sent to the airport.

“Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today,” a Heathrow spokesperson said after the incident concluded. “We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority.”

“We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight this evening and our colleagues will be on hand into the night to assist,” the Heathrow spokesperson added.

Terminal 4 is home to check-in counters for AirFrance, Bulgaria Air, China Southern, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Qatar Airways, Vueling and WestJet, among others.

The terminal situated to the south of the airport’s runways next to the cargo terminal, was closed for two years during the coronavirus pandemic, and it reopened on June 14, 2022. Heathrow said parts of the terminal underwent refurbishment during the closure, including the air-conditioning system, bathrooms and baggage screening machines.

Heathrow has been plagued by a string of recent incidents. The airport completely shut down in March following a fire in an electrical substation a few miles away, which disrupted the local power supply, throwing more than 1,000 flights into disarray and forcing pilots to divert their journeys in midair.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

