EPSO deputies administer lifesaving aid during overdose response

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) administered Narcan to a 40-year-old unconscious man on Sept. 6, saying the "incident is a stark reminder of the deadly dangers posed by illegal narcotics in our community.”

EPSO says they received a report of an overdose at a home in the Security-Widefield area, where they found an unresponsive male and the reporting party administering CPR.

Deputies say they took over and administered Narcan, and then, when the Security Fire Department arrived, a second dose of Narcan was given, and an automated external defibrillator was used.

According to El Paso County Public Health, Narcan is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.

After the male regained consciousness, deputies located 100 grams of methamphetamine on the scene.

Narcan (naloxone) is available to the public at El Paso County Public Health locations. Community members can obtain free Narcan kits (two 4mg nasal spray doses per kit) from 8 AM – 4 PM (except lunch break from 12 p.m. -1 p.m.)

Monday through Friday.

Citizen’s Service Center: 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

El Paso County Public Health South: 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87 Fountain, CO, 80817

Valley High Location: 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910

“The individual involved was extremely fortunate—fortunate a friend recognized the emergency and called 911, fortunate for the professionalism of our dispatchers, and fortunate for the rapid, coordinated response of our deputies and medical personnel. Without those actions, this overdose could have had a very different outcome. While we remain steadfast in our enforcement efforts, we also urge the public to understand the life-threatening risks these substances bring into our homes and neighborhoods," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.