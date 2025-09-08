CMA nominations led by Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards on Monday, and it was a good day for three artists.

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson topped the list with six nominations each, followed by Zach Top with five.

Riley Green and Cody Johnson nabbed four nominations each while Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, among others, earned three nods.

The awards show will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. local time on November 19 on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

The following is a fuller list of this year’s nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Texas” – Blake Shelton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

