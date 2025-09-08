$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – While no one in Colorado claimed Saturday’s massive Powerball jackpot, one ticket sold in Colorado Springs made its owner an instant millionaire!

Colorado Lottery officials say a ticket purchased at the Maverik convenience store at 9665 Prominent Point matched five numbers to win $1 million. Saturday's winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with a Powerball number of 17.

In all, officials say seven Coloradans walked away winners in Saturday’s drawing, with prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million and winners in Colorado Springs, Parker, Dinosaur, Brighton, Woodland Park, Fort Morgan, and Aurora.

Meanwhile, the nearly $1.8 billion jackpot – the second-largest in U.S. history – will be split between two winners in Texas and Missouri. It followed 41 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Here in Colorado, the following winning tickets were announced:

$1,000,004 — Maverik, 9665 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs

— Maverik, 9665 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs $50,008 — King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

— King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker $100,000 — Loaf ‘N Jug, 101 W. Brontosaurus Blvd., Dinosaur

— Loaf ‘N Jug, 101 W. Brontosaurus Blvd., Dinosaur $100,000 — Kum & Go, 70 W. Bridge St., Brighton

— Kum & Go, 70 W. Bridge St., Brighton $50,000 — Banana Belt Liquors, 300 E. Hwy. 24, Unit D, Woodland Park

— Banana Belt Liquors, 300 E. Hwy. 24, Unit D, Woodland Park $100,007 — Sherman Food & Gas, 207 S. Sherman St., Fort Morgan

— Sherman Food & Gas, 207 S. Sherman St., Fort Morgan $100,007 — A-1 Food & Gas, 10300 E. 6th Ave., Aurora

