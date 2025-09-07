MTV VMAs 2025: How to watch

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Remember music videos and MTV?

Yes, the MTV may now be a 40-something “unc” to Gen Z, but the network’s Video Music Awards are still a thing and the Moon Person trophies will be presented Sunday.

Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominees with 12, including nominations in the video of the year, artist of the year and best album categories. She is followed by Bruno Mars with 11; Kendrick Lamar with 10; and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, tied with eight each.

It marks the third time the “Abracadabra” singer has led VMA nominations, having previously done it in 2010 with 13 nods and in 2020 when she tied with nine.

Other top nominees include Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Doechii and more. Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll are among the scheduled performers.

LL Cool J is set the host the event, which will air live from UBS Arena at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, MTV and will stream on Paramount+.

Here is a list of nominees in key categories. The winners will be indicated in bold and updated live.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny- “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

BEST COLLABORATION

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

BEST POP

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

BEST R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

