Rocky Ford police officer attacked by dog while responding to shots-fired call

Rocky Ford Police Department
By
New
Published 10:42 AM

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Ford Police Department says one of their officers was attacked by a dog while investigating a report about a shot being fired.

The officer was sent to the 300 block of South 6th Street on Sept. 2, police say. The department says when he arrived, he began to speak with someone on the sidewalk, but was attacked and bitten by a dog.

He fired two shots at the dog, and it briefly retreated, but police say it charged at him once again.

The officer was taken to the ER with minor injuries and then released, the police department says.

Police say the dog and its owner were not involved in the initial shots-fired call.

Celeste Springer

