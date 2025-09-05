NRA says it opposes idea of banning transgender Americans from owning guns

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Amid reports the Justice Department is weighing banning transgender people from owning firearms in response to last month’s mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church, the National Rifle Association said Friday it will oppose any blanket rule that limits Second Amendment rights.

Their declaration comes after CNN and other outlets reported that Justice Department leadership is considering whether it can use its rulemaking authority declare that people who are transgender are mentally ill and can lose their rights to possess firearms.

“The NRA supports the Second Amendment rights of all law abiding Americans to purchase, possess and use firearms,” the organization said in a social media post.”NRA does not, and will not, support any policy proposals that implement sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process.”

The post was captioned, “The Second Amendment isn’t up for debate.”

The NRA confirmed to CNN it was commenting on the Justice Department discussions.

Though the internal talks are preliminary and a final rule is far from being implemented, the discussions were faced with an immediate public outcry – including from civil rights groups and gun advocacy groups who claim any such rule would be overly broad and unconstitutionally target a minority group’s rights.

There is no evidence to suggest transgender people are more likely to commit mass attacks. Data does show, however, that transgender people are far more likely to be the victims of a violent crime.

The idea of restricting gun rights has long been a red line for conservatives, with many Republican lawmakers and gun rights groups opposing red flag laws and other policies aimed at keeping guns away from people suffering from mental health issues.

Powerful gun rights groups like the NRA have long objected to any sweeping restrictions on the Second Amendment of the Constitution, including during Donald Trump’s first administration. After the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people at a music festival, the NRA initially supported, but ultimately opposed regulations on bump stocks. Those regulations were eventually struck down by the Supreme Court.

