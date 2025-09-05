New age progression image released for boy abducted out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age progression photo of Christopher Abeyta, who was abducted when he was only seven months old.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says Christopher went missing on July 15, 1986. The CBI says he was taken from his parents' bedroom in the middle of the night. He would be 39 years old today.

Source: CBI

According to our previous reporting, at least three men have come forward believing they are Abeyta, but those claims were dismissed due to DNA evidence.

Abeytas' sister, Denise Alves, says the new age progression is the first in over seven years.

“For nearly four decades, our family has worked tirelessly to keep Christopher’s story in the public eye. We hope this new image will reach someone who can help us find the truth about what happened to him, and, if he is alive, someone who may recognize him. We are asking everyone to take a close look at this new age progression and share it as widely as possible," read a joint statement from the family. "One tip, one memory, one piece of information could finally give our family the answers we have been searching for all these years."

If you have any information about Christopher Abeyta’s disappearance or current whereabouts, call NCMEC 1-800-the-lost.