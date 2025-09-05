Drew Barrymore revisits ‘Late Show’ desk dance more than 30 years later with Stephen Colbert

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Drew Barrymore still knows how to spice up late-night TV.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Colbert and Barrymore’s conversation at one point turned to the show’s former host, David Letterman.

Letterman and Barrymore, of course, have history.

In a memorable moment in April 1995, a then 20-year-old Barrymore famously flashed Letterman while performing a dance atop the “Late Show” desk to mark his birthday.

On Thursday, Barrymore asked Colbert, who succeeded Letterman as host of “The Late Show” in 2014, if he wanted her to do a little dance for him after he joked that he was “only mildly insulted that you’ve never gotten on the desk.”

“I promise you, I don’t,” Colbert said, trying to shy away from the dance. “It was just a joke.”

That didn’t stop the free spirited Barrymore, who took off her jacked to reveal a white shirt with “We (heart) Stephen” on the back before she began dancing on and crawling across the desk.

“It’s different now,” a now 50 year old Barrymore told Colbert.

A seemingly slightly embarrassed Colbert appeared to appreciate the gesture, pulling Barrymore into an embrace and telling her, “You’re the best.”

Letterman, who had a 22-year run on the “Late Show,” is a scheduled to be guest on the forthcoming sixth season of Barrymore’s daytime talk show.

Barrymore is the latest celeb/guest who has shown Colbert appreciation in the wake of news that CBS would be ending “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in May 2026.

