Two killed after small plane crashes, sparks fire south of Centennial Airport

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Published 8:00 AM

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near the Centennial Airport early Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the small plane, a Beechcraft BE35, was carrying two people when it crashed about a half-mile south of the airport just before 6:30 a.m., KUSA reports.

Both people on board were killed. At this time, it's unknown what led to the crash.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) reported that the crash sparked a fire, which threatened a structure and a large generator in an industrial area. Crews contained the fire by 7:13 a.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the fatal crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

