Assault suspect arrested following shelter-in-place in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the shelter-in-place that occurred Sept. 4 near the 3800 block of Chia Drive.

EPSO says around 1:50 p.m., they received a text message reporting a disturbance at the residence from a individual who said the suspect had assaulted him with a hammer and was attempting to kill him.

Deputies say on scene, they found a victim lying unconscious in the driveway. EPSO says the victim later regained consciousness and received medical care.

EPSO states that they attempted to make contact with the suspect, who has been identified as 44-year-old Thomas Barton.

According to EPSO, Barton refused to leave his residence, resulting in a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

EPSO says that eventually Barton surrendered without incident and was arrested on the alleged charge of second-degree assault and is currently being held on a $7,000 bond.

