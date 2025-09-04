Shelter-in-Place lifted for southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order for southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport at 3:24 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 3:57 p.m.

EPSO reported a shelter-in-place order for a quarter mile around the 3800 block of Chia Dr, with law enforcement stationed near the 3800 block of Chia Dr.

EPSO asked that individuals "secure your home/business and stay away from doors and windows. Shelter in a safe place until further notice." '

Map: Peak Alerts

To view a map of the impacted area and further information, click here.

KRDO13 crews are en route to the location.

This is a developing story; this article may be updated.

