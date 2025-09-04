Pueblo Police Department, Drive Safe Pueblo to host free car seat check event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it is hosting a car seat safety check event with Drive Safe Pueblo.

PPD says the event will be at Pueblo Fire Station #11, 3205 W 24th Street, on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The department says that technicians will inspect car seats and inform drivers if they meet the correct specifications for their child's age and weight. They will also provide instruction on how to ensure seats are installed correctly.

"For safety reasons, there is a correct seat for every age and developmental stage — from infants to teens," read the event page. "Whether it’s a rear-facing car seat, a forward-facing car seat installed with a tether, a booster seat, or a seat belt, a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician can put parents’ minds at ease by discussing correct car seat selection and showing them how to correctly install that seat in their vehicle."

If you can't make the event, PPD says that you can still have a car seat inspection scheduled by calling Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or the Colorado State Patrol at 719-288-2636.

There will also be another event on Oct. 4 at Pueblo Fire Station #8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

