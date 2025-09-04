Found a tick? CDPHE wants you to mail it in

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is asking for Coloradans to send in ticks to help understand the parasitic arachnids in the state.

CDPHE states that Colorado has nearly 30 different species of ticks, with the most common being the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the American dog tick.

To submit a tick, individuals can visit the CDPHE Tick-borne Diseases webpage and complete the submission form.

The submission includes five questions, including the county the tick was found in and if the tick was located on a host.

Submission instructions from CDPHE include:

1. Double-bag your tick in zip-top bags.

2. Clearly write your tick ID number on the bag. You will receive this number once you submit the form.

3. Mail to: CDPHE Medical Entomology A3 4300 Cherry Creek Dr S Denver, CO 80246

CDPHE states that experts will determine the species of the submitted tick, but will not test the tick for diseases. CDPHE reminds participants that they will not routinely follow up with submitters to discuss the tick they submitted.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you find a tick attached to your skin, remove the tick as soon as possible. The CDC advises that if you develop a rash or fever within several days to weeks after removing a tick, see your doctor.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Tick season in Colorado is here: Here are tips on how to prevent bites and avoid diseases

Information about tick-related infections, as well as instructions for removing embedded ticks, can be found here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.