19 violations lead to failed health inspection at Biaggi’s

When an entree costs anywhere from $17 to $51 per plate and is served on a white tablecloth, one might expect the restaurant to have no problem passing its health inspection.

That was not the case, however, for an upscale Briargate restaurant last week.

With a total of 19 violations found on August 25, Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano at the Promenade Shops on Briargate Parkway not only failed its inspection, but was shut down due to the total number of points it lost.

Here are a handful of the violations:

There was no Certified Food Protection Manager on duty as required

”Multiple employees” were actively eating and drinking in the kitchen

”Multiple staff in the kitchen” were not washing hands prior to putting on gloves

Servers were observed touching bread with their bare hands

There were no dates marked on containers to show when chicken, pasta, and vegetables were prepared

Not only was there no soap in any of the dispensers, but there was no soap in the entire building to refill them

The report also noted that not all kitchen workers had obtained a Food Handler Certificate (different from a CFPM), although a health department spokesperson later clarified that workers aren’t required to have a certificate to be employed.

Regarding the lack of soap, the person in charge told the inspector that they ran out of soap the night before and were still waiting for an order that was placed.

When KRDO13 stopped by the restaurant on Tuesday to ask about the violations, the manager was unavailable.

A spokesperson with the corporate office released the following statement a day later:

“We take our responsibility for food safety very seriously at Biaggi’s. Our highest priorities are the safety and trust of our guests. We work very closely with the health department, and we are fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, safety, and quality."

KRDO13 replied and asked if the company had any response to the specific violations at the local restaurant, and the spokesperson said they did not.

Biaggi's was allowed to reopen two days after its closure, but it is still awaiting its full re-inspection.

OTHER FAILING SCORES

Mimi's Cafe 55 - 7133 N Academy Blvd

Egglush - 1025 S Sierra Madre St

The Point Bar & Grill - 1545 S 8th St

Trivelli’s Hoagies - 4547 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Awi Sushi - 1286 Interquest Pkwy

Milano Pizza and Italian Kitchen - 750 Citadel Dr

Fountain Creek Winery - 606 S Santa Fe Ave

HIGH SCORES

Schlotzsky's - 2381 N Academy Blvd

Lolley's Ice Cream - 174 Washington St

In N Out Burger - 495 Garden of the Gods

Pizza Hut - 3345 N Academy Blvd

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen - 2839 E Fountain Blvd

Sourdough & Co. - 3264 Centennial Blvd

Red Lobster - 3510 New Center Point

Chick-fil-A - 391 Spectrum Loop

Awi Sushi - 5070 N Nevada Ave

Upstate Pizzeria - 4621 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Honey Hill Charcuterie - 1520 Verde Dr

Mariscos El Rey #4 - 1811 S Academy

The Mariscos El Rey, near S Academy and Chelton, doesn’t just serve Mexican-style seafood.

It’s inspired by the cuisine from the state of Sinaloa on Mexico’s west coast, where its owners previously lived before moving to Colorado.

“Sinaloa-style seafood is going to be spicier and it’s going to be a lot more rich in flavor,” explains Cindy Valenzuela, the co-owner and also the daughter of the restaurant’s founder, Juan Carlos Venezuela.

Some of the signature dishes are the Pescado Zarandeado and the Agua Chile.

Valenzuela says their extensive varieties of ceviches and sushi are also very popular.

Before Mariscos El Rey opened in early 2024, it underwent a massive renovation that included adding murals of scenes from a typical small fishing village in Mexico.

“We really wanted a place to transport you to Sinaloa, to make you feel like you were in Sinaloa. The scenery we have on the walls, along with the food, should make you feel like you're in Mazatlan,” says Valenzuela.

Part of the reason the Valenzuelas opened the location in Colorado Springs is that so many people in Southern Colorado were driving to their other three restaurants in Denver.

