Pfizer responds to Trump’s call for Covid-19 vaccine data, says Operation Warp Speed deserves Nobel Peace Prize

By Meg Tirrell, CNN

(CNN) — In response to a call from President Donald Trump to make the positive impact of Covid-19 vaccines public, drug giant Pfizer posted a collection of more than 200 press releases and statements and 27 peer-reviewed data publications since early 2020.

“President Trump’s call for transparency is welcomed, and we remain deeply committed to that principle,” Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement Wednesday. “Transparency has always been a cornerstone of trust, and we are continuing to provide clear, factual data to the public.”

On Monday, Trump implored drug companies to “justify the success of their various Covid drugs,” in a post on Truth Social, writing “Many people think they are a miracle that saved millions of lives. Others disagree!”

The president claimed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose director was ousted by the White House last week after she clashed with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top HHS officials, is “being ripped apart over this question.”

Trump called out Pfizer, the largest company making Covid-19 vaccines in the US, by name in the post, saying he’d been shown information from that company and others “that is extraordinary,” but claiming “they never seem to show those results to the public.”

Pfizer said Wednesday that data on its Covid-19 vaccine has appeared in more than 600 peer-reviewed publications to date.

The company also credited Trump for the success of Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative to develop vaccines in record speed during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it and the US development of mRNA vaccines “a profound public health achievement.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, American innovation led the world, helping prevent economic collapse and saving more than 14 million lives globally,” Bourla said. “Operation Warp Speed restored consumer confidence, saved over $1 trillion in health care costs due to reductions in serious illness and avoidance of hospitalizations, and rapidly scaled up domestic production.”

The initiative, Bourla pointed out, “also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” referring to mRNA, the technology behind Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s vaccine, as well as competitor Moderna’s. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”

The company pledged to post additional information and studies by the end of the month, as well as to share new data in the coming days about its latest vaccine update, newly approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“We agree with President Trump about the role data and transparency play in helping to inform patients and providers about their decision to vaccinate,” Bourla said.

Moderna hast not responded to CNN’s request for comment about Trump’s post.

While the FDA did approve updated Covid-19 vaccines last week, the clearance is narrower than in previous seasons under the Biden administration. Kennedy’s health officials approved the vaccines for people over the age of 65 and for younger people with conditions putting them at high risk but said anyone who wants a vaccine may still get one.

Public health experts pointed out, however, that the narrowed approval may make it more complex for some groups to access Covid-19 vaccines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.