Parade of Homes: Élan at Mountain Vail

KRDO
Published 12:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks us through the final of the three homes over $3.8 million in the 2025 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes: the "Élan at Mountain Vail" in Monument's Grandwood Ranch community.

The Parade of Homes starts Friday, September 5, with 32 new homes by a variety of different builders, like Murphy's Custom Homes, who built the Élan featured here.

The parade lasts until September 21, and each ticket gets you in to view every house on display. You can get tickets here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

