‘Nothing they cannot do’: Girls claim STEAM through a purple lab coat

By Joyce Ogirri

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — At Grace M. James Academy, students aren’t just learning math and science, they’re exploring who they are and the legacy behind their school’s namesake, all through a simple but powerful symbol: a purple lab coat.

On Tuesday, sixth graders took part in a panel called, “The Why Behind Our Lab Coat,” a student-led project that ties identity, history and STEAM learning together.

The discussion challenged students to reflect on their own stories while investigating the life of Dr. Grace M. James, a pioneering Louisville pediatrician and the first Black woman to join the University of Louisville School of Medicine faculty.

“Grace James sees you; we celebrate you,” said Ronda Cosby, founding principal of Grace M. James Academy of Excellence, explaining how the school’s mission is rooted in representation and belonging.

“This lab coat represents the limitless possibilities every young lady in this room has,” said Cosby.

Founder John Marshall said connecting science, technology, engineering, arts and math to a local trailblazer helps make achievement feel tangible.

“It was very simple to connect STEAM to someone who’s local and has done the work,” he said. “When you put girls in a room, there’s nothing that they cannot do.”

The school’s G.E.M.S. initiative, Girls Excelling in Math and Science, reinforces that message with hands-on learning and leadership opportunities designed to empower girls to perform at the highest level.

“Just to prove that girls of color and girls in general can learn at the highest level without a bunch of things to distract them,” Marshall said.

Founding assistant principal Melanie Page-Hayden encouraged students to carry that confidence into action.

“When we talk about being bold, we want you to do that. Being driven after you’re bold, you got to accomplish things right so that’s the next piece. And at the end, exclamation point is to be yourself while you do it,” said Page-Hayden.

By pairing a strong academic focus with a clear cultural identity, Grace James Academy aims to help students see themselves in the lab coat and in the future careers it represents.

“You can’t be who you cannot see. You are the example. You are the future,” said Page-Hayden.

Grace James Academy’s next Community Conversation is Thursday, Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Academy at Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.