Man arrested for criminal threats against church; ammo, body armor found in vehicle

SILVERADO, California (KABC) — An Alabama man was arrested after he allegedly made criminal threats against an Orange County church, and a cache of ammunition and body armor was found in his vehicle, authorities said.

The investigation began Aug. 28 when the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about “suspicious, threatening emails” sent to St. Michael’s Abbey, a church located on Silverado Canyon Road in the mountain community of Silverado, the agency said.

Investigators learned that Joshua Michael Richardson allegedly first sent emails that were interpreted as threatening, authorities said. Richardson then visited the church in person and “made additional threats, which a priest at the Abbey reported to the Sheriff’s Department,” according to a news release.

Deputies located and detained Richardson, and a cache of weapons and tactical gear was found in his vehicle, a statement said. High-capacity ammunition magazines, brass knuckles and knives were among the items recovered, authorities said.

Authorities say they found the suspect 60 miles away in a parking structure near the Santa Monica Pier.

Richardson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Orange County jail.

“While incidents like this can feel unsettling, they also highlight the power of community,” the sheriff’s department said. “If something seems off, say something. Trust your instincts and report suspicious activity, whether it is a strange message, unusual behavior, or something that does not sit right. Your call could stop a crime before it happens.”

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or OCSheriff.gov/OCCrimeStoppers.

