Hunting season in Colorado: What you should know

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado enters hunting season, wildlife officials stress the importance of safety among hunters and others enjoying the outdoors.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) advises planning your trip by using the Colorado Hunting Atlas, which provides resources to locate public land, topographic maps, big game migration corridors and concentration areas, and views of OHV trails.

According to CPW, the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) is also a good resource for hunters and outdoor recreationists to download.

Hunters heading out this season are encouraged by CPW to also follow these tips to help reduce the risk of a wildfire starting:

Do not leave fires unattended, and put fires out until the embers are cold enough to touch before you leave.

Secure chains on campers and trailers.

Make sure your tires are in good condition and filled with the recommended amount of air.

Avoid driving or parking over dry grass.

If you are in an area where campfires are allowed, use established fire rings if available. If not, build a fire away from anything that can catch fire, such as shrubs, trees or tall grasses.

Wildlife officials say it is also essential for nonhunters to be aware of hunters and take additional precautions.

Big game season dates: 2025 Big Game Brochure Rifle bear season - Sept. 2-30, 2025 Archery season - Sept. 2-30, 2025 Muzzleloader season - Sept. 13-21, 2025 Rifle seasons 1st season - Oct. 15-19, 2025 2nd season - Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, 2025 3rd season - Nov. 8-16, 2025 4th season - Nov. 19-23, 2025



CPW says big game hunters must wear fluorescent orange or pink when in the field (camouflage orange or pink is not allowed). CPW recommends that other recreation users wear bright colors as well, especially during the muzzleloader and rifle seasons.

New coyote hunting regulation for big-game hunters, according to CPW

CPW created a Coyote or Gray Wolf - How to Spot the Differences Handout https://cpw.widencollective.com/assets/share/asset/vgd3rogvrx to help you spot the differences. Penalties for illegally killing a gray wolf can vary and can include substantial fines, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges. Find more wolf educational resources at cpw.state.co.us/living-wolves.

Hunters with an unfilled big-game license can no longer take coyotes with their unfilled tag. Coyote hunters must now have a small game license and take the 2025 Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey to harvest coyotes in Colorado.

New Annual Greater Sage-Grouse, Mountain Sharp-Tailed Grouse and White-tailed Ptarmigan Permit, according to CPW.



In addition to a small game license and completed HIP survey, hunters targeting greater sage-grouse, mountain sharp-tailed grouse, and white-tailed ptarmigan will need to purchase a $5 annual permit before hunting these small game birds. A permit can be purchased for $5 in person at a sales agent or online at cpwshop.com in the Buy Small Game and Combo Licenses section.



For further information, hunting resources are available at cpw.state.co.us/hunting.

