Florida plans to end vaccine mandates statewide, including for schoolchildren

By Deidre McPhillips, Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — Florida will move to end all vaccine mandates in the state, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The move would make Florida the first state to end a longstanding – and constitutionally upheld – practice of requiring certain vaccines for school students.

The state health department will immediately move to end all non-statutory mandates in the state, Ladapo said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was also at the event, said state lawmakers would then look into developing a legislative package to end any remaining mandates.

Ladapo said that every vaccine mandate “is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

All 50 states have had school immunization requirements since the beginning of the 1980s, with incoming kindergartners needing shots to protect against diseases including measles, polio, tetanus and others. No states require a Covid-19 vaccine for schoolchildren.

All states allow medical exemptions from these school vaccine mandates and most also allow for exemptions due to personal or religious beliefs. Exemption rates have been on the rise for years in the US, with a record share of incoming kindergartners skipping the required shots in the 2024-25 school year.

Florida’s school vaccine exemption rate last school year– about 5% – was higher than the national average, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, and nearly all were for nonmedical reasons.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.