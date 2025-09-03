Fire department working multi-car accident at Carefree and Powers, entrappment reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says crews are at the scene of an accident near Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard.

At least one person is entrapped, CSFD said. All of southbound Powers is currently closed, according to the department.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that, according to initial reports, seven cars were involved and five people have been taken to the hospital.

CSFD says multiple crews are responding, and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

