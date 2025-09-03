Far-right activists ‘looted’ corporate assets to buy a castle, NY AG says in lawsuit

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The New York attorney general’s office filed civil charges against far-right anti-immigration activist Peter Brimelow and his wife for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in assets, including a West Virginia castle, from a charitable foundation they run.

Brimelow founded VDARE, whose website has been a platform for white nationalist and anti-immigration viewpoints, and ran it with his wife Lydia until he suspended it in 2024 because of NY AG Letitia James’ investigation into its finances.

The lawsuit alleges the Brimelows used $1.4 million dollars of VDARE funds to acquire a castle complex in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. They moved into the castle, transferred it to two entities they controlled and charged VDARE rent and fees for use of the space, according to the lawsuit.

“The Individual Defendants, as directors in control of VDARE, have looted or wasted the corporate assets, have perpetuated the corporation solely for their personal benefit, or have otherwise acted in an illegal, oppressive or fraudulent manner, by, inter alia; providing excessive compensation and benefits to themselves … and transferring VDARE’s most valuable asset, the Berkeley Castle Complex, to entities controlled by the Individual Defendants or their family through a series of illegal transactions and thereby allowing the use of VDARE’s assets for the personal benefit of themselves and their family,” the lawsuit alleges.

Authorities allege the Brimelows improperly continued to solicit donations to the charity after failing to file annual reports in violation of New York law.

James’ office has been investigating the Brimelows and VDARE since 2022. She is asking the judge to dissolve the foundation, order the Brimelows to pay restitution, and bar them from serving on VDARE or the board of any nonprofit or charity in New York state.

“The Brimelows used VDARE like their personal piggy bank, draining millions in charitable assets to enrich themselves,” James said in a statement Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the Brimelows’ attorney for comment.

In 2024 when suspending the website, Brimelow said of James, “She has waged unprecedented, unethical, and unscrupulous lawfare against, for example, the National Rifle Association and, most notoriously, against President Donald J. Trump. And, much lower down the food chain, against the VDARE Foundation.”

He said at the time the investigation “bears no rational relationship to any conceivable offense.”

Last month a New York appeals court panel upheld James’ lawsuit alleging Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization engaged in fraud but threw out a nearly half-billion judgment against the president and his family, finding it “excessive.” Both sides said they will appeal.

James is under criminal investigation by Trump’s Justice Department, which is looking at whether she engaged in mortgage fraud and whether any civil rights were violated as part of her probes into Trump, his family business and the NRA.

The criminal investigation is being led by Ed Martin, Trump’s former pick for the US attorney in Washington, DC, who now holds four titles at the Justice Department, including director of the weaponization working group and special attorney for mortgage fraud.

Martin previously appeared on a podcast hosted by VDARE and in April 2021 praised the site. He has also hosted Brimelow on his former radio show calling him “a guy worth listening to” and “a pretty good authority” about immigration during one 2018 appearance.

CNN has reached out to Martin for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.