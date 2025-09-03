Colorado attorney general threatens legal action against Trump adminstration for moving Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says he’s ready to take legal action against the Trump administration after it announced it would be moving Space Command Headquarters, currently stationed in Colorado Springs, to Alabama.

In a statement Tuesday, Weiser said his office had anticipated this possibility and is now evaluating legal options.

President Donald Trump announced the move in an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, the latest chapter in a long-running fight over Space Command’s home. Trump initially sought to relocate the headquarters to Alabama during his first term, a move criticized in a 2022 Government Accountability Office report before President Biden decided in 2023 to keep it in Colorado.

While Trump's announcement of the move didn’t exactly come as a shock, some of the reasons the president gave for the move during the announcement were more unexpected, with Trump pointing to his personal gripes with Colorado and the state's mail-in voting system.

"The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems is they do mail-in voting," Trump said during Tuesday's announcement. "They went to all mail-in voting. So they have automatically crooked elections."

Attorney General Phil Weiser said those remarks could provide the foundation for Colorado’s legal challenge.

"One of the core concerns here, and this is what the president said today, is punishing a state for exercising its constitutional right to decide how to conduct the manner of its elections," Weiser told KRDO13. "It's wholly inappropriate, it's legally suspect, and we're going to fight."

Weiser called the announcement "deeply disappointing" and claimed the move could "compromise national security" and "upend people's lives." He now says he's ready to challenge the decision in court.

Read Weiser's full statement responding to the Space Command move below:

“The Trump administration should not play political games with our nation’s military readiness and military families. Moving Space Command Headquarters to Alabama is not only wrong for our national defense, but it’s harmful to hundreds of Space Command personnel and their families. These El Paso County residents are our neighbors. They relied on the federal government’s decision to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado Springs – they bought homes for their families, selected schools for their children, and have contributed to the local economy.

“The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has been preparing in the event the president made such an unlawful decision to move Space Command HQ. If the Trump administration takes this step – I’m prepared to challenge it in court.”

