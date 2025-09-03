Armed man killed during police shooting in eastern Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the armed man who was shot and killed by a police officer last month during a disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to EPSO, at approximately 2:48 p.m. on August 22, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to the 1100 block of Branding Iron Circle after receiving reports of a disturbance.

EPSO said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Cole Vannuci, was already known to law enforcement and wanted for previous crimes.

When officers arrived, they located Vannuci sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Police positioned their cars to prevent the suspect from running away before issuing repeated verbal commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle. EPSO said Vannuci refused to comply, and police observed he was holding a gun.

EPSO said during the encounter, Vannuci pointed the firearm at officers. At least one officer responded by firing a round at Vannuci, hitting him.

CSPD immediately took Vannuci into custody and performed emergency medical care until paramedics arrived on scene, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the police shooting.

Per Colorado law, EPSO subsequently took over the investigation. An event briefing video is expected to be released within 21 days of the incident.

