Remote-controlled plane crashes into crowd at Watsonville barbecue

By Joyce Kim

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KSBW) — A remote-controlled plane crashed into a crowd during a Labor Day weekend barbecue in Watsonville, injuring two people and causing significant damage to a home.

Beth Stocking, the homeowner, described the traumatic experience.

“Terrified. But also just, you go into a mode if your friends are down and hurt, you’re there for them. You want to make sure your kids are okay, and we had a lot of friends there, so it was. Terrifying,” Stocking said.

The Watsonville Municipal Airport was hosting an air show when the remote-controlled plane tore through an umbrella before nosediving into the front porch of the residence, leaving behind debris and shards of glass.

The plane ripped the skin off one man’s hand, requiring skin grafting surgery in San Francisco.

Another woman suffered severe bruising when the plane’s wing slammed into her leg, waist, and thighs, knocking her to the ground.

Emergency responders, including Watsonville police and fire, airport crews, the sheriff’s office, and CHP, rushed to the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital, and fortunately, none of the injuries is life-threatening.

“I’m really grateful that it was just some injuries. And my friends are okay, and my family is okay, and it could have been so much worse. I’ve replayed many different scenarios that could have gone down,” Stocking said.

Witnesses described the aircraft as a jet with about a six-foot wingspan.

It also caused considerable damage to the home, including a three-foot hole in the deck, a broken patio bench, scattered debris, and a shattered glass window.

In a statement to Action News 8, the city of Watsonville emphasized, “The City’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our community.”

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the aircraft to lose control.

The victims are recovering, and the community hopes next year’s event will bring joy instead of fear.

