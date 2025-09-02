Keep Colorado Wild Pass raises $41M for state parks, volunteers and avalanche safety

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to more than 1.5 million Coloradans buying the Keep Colorado Wild Pass during its second year of being on sale, $41 million was raised to support Colorado state parks, local search and rescue volunteers and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

“We’re proud to see so many Coloradans saving money by taking advantage of the low-cost Keep Colorado Wild pass, and we expect these numbers to continue growing as the popularity of our iconic state parks only increases. With these passes, Coloradans are investing back into the lands they love while exploring all our great state has to offer,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) states that $32.5 million will go towards state park maintenance and development; the next $2.5 million to search and rescue teams, and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

CPW says the Keep Colorado Wild Pass offers a 60 percent savings compared to a traditional $80 annual state park pass, providing access by car, bike, and foot to all Colorado state parks.

Coloradans can opt in or opt out of the pass annually when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle, or recreational vehicle with the DMV, according to CPW.

Below are possible options for improvements that the funding will be used for, according to the CPW.

State Park Maintenance Projects

Improve existing parks

Updating facilities Boat decks Bathrooms Picnic areas Shade Shelters

ADA improvements

Search and Rescue Funding

Local backcountry search and rescue training courses

Mental health programs

Team equipment

$1.5 million into county allocations, which are grants for eligible counties to be used over a 2-year period to purchase items based on a county-designed project.

Support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)

Avalanche safety information to the public

New forecaster staffing model

Specialized support roles in communications and technology

Replacing outdated infrastructure

Modern forecasting platform built in partnership with Avalanche Canada

“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or to show support for our outdoor first responders and avalanche forecasters, your contribution plays an integral role in giving back to the outdoor spaces and recreational programs our local communities treasure. The pass also helps our staff implement non-game species work to keep our wildlife ecosystems diverse and thriving,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis.

