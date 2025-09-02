Injured climber rescued after fall in Rampart Range area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An injured hiker is safe after a complex, hours-long rescue from Douglas County Search and Rescue (SAR) team on Sunday, the crew said.

According to Douglas County SAR, the climber needed to be rescued after a fall in the Rampart Range near Devil’s Head.

Crews quickly arrived at the scene and spent the afternoon into the evening executing a high-angle rescue in difficult terrain, which involved multiple technical stages.

Douglas County SAR said the rescue included a two-pitch climb to reach the injured man, lowering him down steep terrain, and carrying him across rugged ground before taking him to an ambulance. He was later flown by helicopter to a hospital for further medical care.

Details on the climber's injuries or his current condition were not shared by rescue crews.

Douglas County SAR said rescue teams from the Larkspur Fire Protection District and Jackson 105 Fire Protection District also assisted in the operation.

