Injured climber rescued after fall in Rampart Range area

Douglas County Search and Rescue
today at 7:20 AM
Published 7:22 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An injured hiker is safe after a complex, hours-long rescue from Douglas County Search and Rescue (SAR) team on Sunday, the crew said.

According to Douglas County SAR, the climber needed to be rescued after a fall in the Rampart Range near Devil’s Head.

Crews quickly arrived at the scene and spent the afternoon into the evening executing a high-angle rescue in difficult terrain, which involved multiple technical stages.

Douglas County SAR said the rescue included a two-pitch climb to reach the injured man, lowering him down steep terrain, and carrying him across rugged ground before taking him to an ambulance. He was later flown by helicopter to a hospital for further medical care.

May be an image of 5 people, people climbing, mountain and text
Courtesy: Douglas County SAR

Details on the climber's injuries or his current condition were not shared by rescue crews.

Douglas County SAR said rescue teams from the Larkspur Fire Protection District and Jackson 105 Fire Protection District also assisted in the operation.

May be an image of 7 people, ambulance and text
Courtesy: Douglas County SAR

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

