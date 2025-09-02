EPSO K9 teams certified by National Police Canine Association

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office announced that all four of its K9 Units were certified this past week by the National Police Canine Association.

EPSO states that the certification process evaluates both the dogs and their handlers in narcotics detection and patrol scenarios.

Each team for the Narcotics Detection Certification had to detect multiple narcotic hides placed in vehicles and rooms, with only 18 minutes allowed to complete searches. The teams were judged on accuracy, efficiency, and clear communication between the handler and the K9, according to EPSO.

K9 dogs also had to complete the following test for patrol certification, officials say.

Obedience Test – Dogs were required to remain in position during gunfire before being allowed to continue. Criminal Apprehension – Dogs were evaluated on recall, controlled bite-and-hold, verbal release on command, and a courage test where the K9 engaged a resisting suspect posing an imminent threat. Building Search – Teams were tasked with searching a structure and locating a concealed suspect, with a clear indication required. Area Search – Conducted in open terrain, dogs were evaluated on their officer safety tactics and ability to locate a hidden suspect.

“I could not be prouder of our K9 Unit. These teams demonstrate the highest level of discipline, courage, and professionalism in every certification. Their skills are not only a reflection of their hard work and training, but they are also vital to the safety of our deputies and the protection of our community. I want to specifically congratulate Deputy D. Richardson and K9 Mako, Deputy Witherite and K9 Dex, Deputy Hancock and K9 Styx, and Deputy Robblee and K9 Jack for their accomplishments in this round of certification. Each of these deputies and their K9 partners represents the very best of our agency,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

