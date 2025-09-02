Skip to Content
Driver crashes into, severely damages apartment building in eastern Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews say an apartment building in eastern Colorado Springs is heavily damaged after a car crashed into the complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), crews were called to the scene of a vehicle vs. building crash near the intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 2.

At the scene, crews reported a heavily damaged apartment building and a car, also pictured with substantial damage, stopped in the middle of the road.

Image
Courtesy: CSFD
Image
Courtesy: CSFD

A crew is now checking the stability of the apartment building, but CSFD said the complex was vacant at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported. CSFD is now investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Sadie Buggle

