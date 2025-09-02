Driver crashes into, severely damages apartment building in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews say an apartment building in eastern Colorado Springs is heavily damaged after a car crashed into the complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), crews were called to the scene of a vehicle vs. building crash near the intersection of Airport Road and Ruskin Drive just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 2.

At the scene, crews reported a heavily damaged apartment building and a car, also pictured with substantial damage, stopped in the middle of the road.

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

A crew is now checking the stability of the apartment building, but CSFD said the complex was vacant at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported. CSFD is now investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

