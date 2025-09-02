Colorado Springs tech firm TeKnowledge laying off more than 300 employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teknowledge, a tech firm in Colorado Springs that delivers AI and cybersecurity services, will be laying off 324 employees between October 30 and December 30, 2025.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter to the state, the company stated that, due to "changing client demand, significant changes in the global technology landscape, economic conditions, and industry structure," it will be reducing operations at its Colorado Springs location at 1150 Kelly Johnson Blvd.

The company stated that the notices will take effect 60 days from August 29, the date the letter was sent.

In accordance with the WARN Act, the company provided a notice and a detailed list of job titles and the number of affected employees, which are provided below.

KRDO13 attempted to contact Teknowledge but didn't receive a response by the time of publication.

